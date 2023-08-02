Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Former Sea Devil to play for United States in World Deaf Football Championships

Tristan Torbett
Tristan Torbett(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2, that an alumni and former student-athlete has been selected to play with the United States Deaf Men’s National Team in the 4th World Deaf Football Championships.

According to the announcement, Tristan Torbett will compete in the tournament, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from Sept. 20 to Oct. 8.

“Torbett played for the Sea Devil’s men’s soccer team from 2019-2021. After completing his associate degree, he transferred to Gallaudet University, the premier university for deaf and hard-of-hearing students, where he became an integral part of their team. In the summer of 2021, before his inaugural season with the Bison, he entered the training camp for the USDMNT, where he was selected to compete in the 2022 Deaflympics,” the CFCC announcement states.

“The CFCC community extends its best wishes to Tristan Torbett as he embarks on this journey. We are confident that his dedication, talent, and sportsmanship will shine through in the 4th Deaf Football Championships,” the college adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Riverlights
Crews respond after lightning strike causes house fire in Riverlights community
Many people wondered about a fireworks display that went off Monday night across the Cape Fear...
Residents surprised by fireworks show in downtown Wilmington
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Wilmington police officer charged with ‘intent to kill’ fired
The Wilmington Police Department on Monday shared details on multiple firearm-related incidents.
Wilmington Police Department shares details on 15-year-old charged with shooting and other incidents
James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away

Latest News

People advocating for and against the removal of the book attended the NHCS Aug., 1 Board of...
Residents voice opinions, concerns over potential ‘Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You’ book ban in NHCS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider, delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Atlanta Braves pitcher, former Clemson Tiger, sets MLB strikeout record
Get Fit with 6: August challenge
Get Fit with 6: August challenge
The Get Fit with 6 August challenge is three exercises using exercise bands to work the inner...
Get Fit with 6: August challenge