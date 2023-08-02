Former Sea Devil to play for United States in World Deaf Football Championships

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2, that an alumni and former student-athlete has been selected to play with the United States Deaf Men’s National Team in the 4th World Deaf Football Championships.

According to the announcement, Tristan Torbett will compete in the tournament, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from Sept. 20 to Oct. 8.

“Torbett played for the Sea Devil’s men’s soccer team from 2019-2021. After completing his associate degree, he transferred to Gallaudet University, the premier university for deaf and hard-of-hearing students, where he became an integral part of their team. In the summer of 2021, before his inaugural season with the Bison, he entered the training camp for the USDMNT, where he was selected to compete in the 2022 Deaflympics,” the CFCC announcement states.

Competing with the USDMNT allows me to bridge the deaf community and the general American population. Now I am able to be a driving force for awareness for American Sign Language through soccer, and I hope that one day in the future, everyone can be taught to sign so that they can communicate with this wonderful group of people.

“The CFCC community extends its best wishes to Tristan Torbett as he embarks on this journey. We are confident that his dedication, talent, and sportsmanship will shine through in the 4th Deaf Football Championships,” the college adds.

