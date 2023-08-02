Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a brief reprieve from summer storms

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Wednesday! High pressure will keep shower and storm chances low for the next couple of days. Rain odds will then grow from the 10-20% range to a more robust 40-50% for Friday and the weekend.

Northeast breezes will keep highs in the middle and upper 80s, amid partly or mostly sunny skies and tolerable humidity by summer standards. As southwesterly breezes return early next week, Temperatures are more likely to climb to the 90s with heat index values in the triple-digits once again. Stay hydrated and neighborly!

Development odds in the central Atlantic are low and dwindling for Invest 96-L. In the coming days, it will move north and find less conducive conditions for tropical storm development. August is the second-most active month of the Atlantic hurricane season, behind September. wect.com/hurricane has all the information you need to stay ahead of nasty tropical weather.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

