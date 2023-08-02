Senior Connect
Elizabethtown crews respond to excavator fire

An excavator after a fire near Elizabethtown on Aug. 2, 2023
An excavator after a fire near Elizabethtown on Aug. 2, 2023(Elizabethtown Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Fire Department has shared details about an excavator fire near Hwy 242 North on Wednesday morning, Aug. 2.

“Members and units from Station 55 responded and found that the incident was nearly 3 miles off of the highway with extremely difficult access with normal fire apparatus. Apparatus normally used to combat woodland fires were needed and deployed to the scene. Mutual aid was requested from the Town of White Lake Fire Department to assist with the fire attack,” an EFD announcement states.

The EFD says the fire was contained to the excavator and some brush around it.

“With outside temperatures approaching 90 degrees, crew members needed to monitor each other for heat exhaustion. Thank you Station 58 for your assistance. Great job by everyone,’ the announcement continues.

