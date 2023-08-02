Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

County commissioners to vote on revised development agreement for Project Grace

Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in downtown Wilmington(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners are set to consider a revised development agreement regarding a project to transform the block that contains the New Hanover County Public Library Main Branch at a meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.

The new agreement with Cape Fear Development to create Project Grace saves about $4.6 million compared to the agreement approved in May, according to the county.

The project includes a new 95,000 square-foot facility to house the library and Cape Fear Museum. The design includes more natural light, dedicated spaces for people of all ages, a new local history room and group study spaces. The new museum would feature a domed theater planetarium, more opportunities for traveling exhibits and three floors of interactive exhibits, according to the county.

The maximum price for the facility construction, parking deck improvements and development fee would not exceed $55.9 million in the proposed agreement.

“As outlined in the development agreement, once the construction of this public facility is complete, the developer will then purchase the southern portion of the site for the fully appraised value (at no less than $3.5 million) to create private mixed-use development that will further benefit the downtown community and economic growth,” a county announcement states.

This contrasts the 2022 agreement with Zimmer Development that was shot down by the Local Government Commission, which had the county selling the land to Zimmer and then leasing it back.

If the item is approved at the Board of Commissioners meeting, then the county will apply to the LGC to get authorization for the debt issuance to pay for the project.

Commissioners move forward with Project Grace; final plans to be completed in the summer
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Project Grace proposal fails at state level, county plans to find new way forward
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Riverlights
Crews respond after lightning strike causes house fire in Riverlights community
Many people wondered about a fireworks display that went off Monday night across the Cape Fear...
Residents surprised by fireworks show in downtown Wilmington
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Wilmington police officer charged with ‘intent to kill’ fired
The Wilmington Police Department on Monday shared details on multiple firearm-related incidents.
Wilmington Police Department shares details on 15-year-old charged with shooting and other incidents
AT&T outage resolved in New Hanover County, no longer affecting landlines or 911 calls

Latest News

Salvatore Cardella named New Hanover County Schools Chief Communications Officer
New Hanover County Schools names new Chief Communications Officer
UNCW Seahawks Men's Basketball Team
UNCW implements cashless policy for concessions and souvenirs at athletic events
Cape Fear Fair and Expo
Cape Fear Fair and Expo to not take place for the second year in a row
Tech Talk: Navigating the limits of your child’s first cellphone