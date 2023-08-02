County commissioners to vote on revised development agreement for Project Grace

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners are set to consider a revised development agreement regarding a project to transform the block that contains the New Hanover County Public Library Main Branch at a meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.

The new agreement with Cape Fear Development to create Project Grace saves about $4.6 million compared to the agreement approved in May, according to the county.

The project includes a new 95,000 square-foot facility to house the library and Cape Fear Museum. The design includes more natural light, dedicated spaces for people of all ages, a new local history room and group study spaces. The new museum would feature a domed theater planetarium, more opportunities for traveling exhibits and three floors of interactive exhibits, according to the county.

The maximum price for the facility construction, parking deck improvements and development fee would not exceed $55.9 million in the proposed agreement.

“As outlined in the development agreement, once the construction of this public facility is complete, the developer will then purchase the southern portion of the site for the fully appraised value (at no less than $3.5 million) to create private mixed-use development that will further benefit the downtown community and economic growth,” a county announcement states.

This contrasts the 2022 agreement with Zimmer Development that was shot down by the Local Government Commission, which had the county selling the land to Zimmer and then leasing it back.

If the item is approved at the Board of Commissioners meeting, then the county will apply to the LGC to get authorization for the debt issuance to pay for the project.

