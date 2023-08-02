Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cape Fear Fair and Expo to not take place for the second year in a row

The Cape Fear Fair and Expo is not going to take place for the second year in a row in 2023, according to Fair Manager and Director Skip Watkins.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Fair and Expo is not going to take place for the second year in a row in 2023, according to Fair Manager and Director Skip Watkins.

Watkins says that the Wilmington International Airport, the fair’s former venue, chose not to renew the lease.

The fair was cancelled in 2022 due to the lack of a lease as well.

Previously: Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be held in 2022

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Riverlights
Crews respond after lightning strike causes house fire in Riverlights community
Many people wondered about a fireworks display that went off Monday night across the Cape Fear...
Residents surprised by fireworks show in downtown Wilmington
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Wilmington police officer charged with ‘intent to kill’ fired
The Wilmington Police Department on Monday shared details on multiple firearm-related incidents.
Wilmington Police Department shares details on 15-year-old charged with shooting and other incidents
AT&T outage resolved in New Hanover County, no longer affecting landlines or 911 calls

Latest News

Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
County commissioners to vote on revised development agreement for Project Grace
Salvatore Cardella named New Hanover County Schools Chief Communications Officer
New Hanover County Schools names new Chief Communications Officer
UNCW Seahawks Men's Basketball Team
UNCW implements cashless policy for concessions and souvenirs at athletic events
Tech Talk: Navigating the limits of your child’s first cellphone