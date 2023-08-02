Cape Fear Fair and Expo to not take place for the second year in a row

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Fair and Expo is not going to take place for the second year in a row in 2023, according to Fair Manager and Director Skip Watkins.

Watkins says that the Wilmington International Airport, the fair’s former venue, chose not to renew the lease.

The fair was cancelled in 2022 due to the lack of a lease as well.

