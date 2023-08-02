Brunswick County shares details on new emergency alert system

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County on Tuesday shared details about its new emergency notification system, “ReadyBrunswick”.

You can sign up for the alerts online on the county’s website.

“The process begins when Brunswick County issues a message about a potential safety hazard or concern. Next, ReadyBrunswick sends a message through your primary contact path. If you don’t confirm receipt of the message, the system will try to reach your second contact path and continues trying to reach you until you confirm receipt,” a county announcement states.

The notifications can be sent via:

Landline (Voice)

VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol)

Mobile (Voice)

Mobile SMS (Text Messaging)

Email

You can download the Everbridge mobile app after registering to get the notifications on your mobile device.

“If you need assistance registering online, call Brunswick County Emergency Services Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 910.253.5383 or email emergency.management@brunswickcountync.gov,” the announcement continues.

The county says if you were already subscribed to the county’s old emergency alert system CodeRED, your contact information was moved to the new system. But if you want to update contact information or change preferences, you’ll still need to make a new account.

“Existing Brunswick County CodeRED participants should receive an invitation within the next 7-10 days to set up their new account via email or text message. If you did not receive this invitation or you are not sure if you were subscribed to CodeRED, sign up for ReadyBrunswick as a new user at brunswickcountync.gov/e-alerts,” the announcement states.

