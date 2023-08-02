Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick County shares details on new emergency alert system

You can sign up for the alerts online on the county’s website.
You can sign up for the alerts online on the county’s website.(Pexels)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County on Tuesday shared details about its new emergency notification system, “ReadyBrunswick”.

You can sign up for the alerts online on the county’s website.

“The process begins when Brunswick County issues a message about a potential safety hazard or concern. Next, ReadyBrunswick sends a message through your primary contact path. If you don’t confirm receipt of the message, the system will try to reach your second contact path and continues trying to reach you until you confirm receipt,” a county announcement states.

The notifications can be sent via:

  • Landline (Voice)
  • VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol)
  • Mobile (Voice)
  • Mobile SMS (Text Messaging)
  • Email

You can download the Everbridge mobile app after registering to get the notifications on your mobile device.

“If you need assistance registering online, call Brunswick County Emergency Services Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 910.253.5383 or email emergency.management@brunswickcountync.gov,” the announcement continues.

The county says if you were already subscribed to the county’s old emergency alert system CodeRED, your contact information was moved to the new system. But if you want to update contact information or change preferences, you’ll still need to make a new account.

“Existing Brunswick County CodeRED participants should receive an invitation within the next 7-10 days to set up their new account via email or text message. If you did not receive this invitation or you are not sure if you were subscribed to CodeRED, sign up for ReadyBrunswick as a new user at brunswickcountync.gov/e-alerts,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Riverlights
Crews respond after lightning strike causes house fire in Riverlights community
Many people wondered about a fireworks display that went off Monday night across the Cape Fear...
Residents surprised by fireworks show in downtown Wilmington
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Wilmington police officer charged with ‘intent to kill’ fired
The Wilmington Police Department on Monday shared details on multiple firearm-related incidents.
Wilmington Police Department shares details on 15-year-old charged with shooting and other incidents
James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away

Latest News

Park closure at Ocean Isle Beach
Some facilities to close temporarily Thursday at Ocean Isle Beach Town Center Park
CSX rail delivery to cause delays today in Wilmington after being postponed
Levone Mclaurin
Warrants: Lumberton man arrested in Columbus Co., accused of selling meth near Central Middle School
2022 Dutchman Dinghy Dash entrants.
Oak Island PD to host second ‘Dutchman Dinghy Dash,’ participants encouraged to pre-register