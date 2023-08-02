AT&T outage in New Hanover County affecting 911 calls and landlines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Office of Communications and Outreach has posted a notice that AT&T is currently experiencing an outage impacting the neighborhoods of Scotts Hill, Porters Neck, Ogden, and Kings Grant along Market Street.

“Landlines cannot dial out or call 911. Cell phones do not appear to be impacted, so residents should use cell phones if a landline isn’t working. The estimated time of repair is unknown at this time,” a spokesperson with NHC wrote in a press release.

