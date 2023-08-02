Senior Connect
16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed

North Carolina law states most traditional public schools can’t start the school year until the last week of August. But an increasing number throughout the state are disregarding the law to start earlier, underscoring a dispute among Republican lawmakers.
(WECT)
By Mark Bergin, Laura Leslie and Josie Zimmer
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina law states most traditional public schools can’t start the school year until the last week of August.

This year, the official date is Aug. 28. Most school districts are waiting until then, but an increasing number throughout the state are disregarding the law to start earlier.

The school calendar law dates back to 2004, when a group called Save our Summers teamed up with the state’s tourism industry to ask lawmakers to ban school officials from starting the school year any earlier than the last week of August. They said earlier start dates were cutting into family vacation time and hurting vacation rentals on the coast.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

