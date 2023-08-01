Senior Connect
Woman drowns after rescuers can’t reach her through floodwaters

The coroner said Rosa Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and downed power lines. (WKYT, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WKYT News Staff, Lucy Bryson and Jessica Umbro
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A family is in mourning after relentless flooding in Kentucky led to the death of a 52-year-old woman.

The coroner in Nicholas County, Kentucky, identified the victim as Rosa Rowland.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Rowland was found dead on the morning of July 28 in the area of West Headquarters Road.

Rowland’s body was discovered nearly a mile downstream from her demolished home, the sheriff’s office said.

The coroner said Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flooding and downed power lines.

Rowland’s family described her as a tenacious mother and grandmother who would give her last dollar to someone in need.

Her family is raising money for funeral expenses through donations on GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc.

