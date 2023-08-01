The Wilson Center announces 2023 Broadway for a Better World Initiative grantees
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center announced the grantees for the 2023 Broadway for a Better World Initiative on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
“Broadway for a Better World demonstrates the commitment of CFCC’s Wilson Center to being a true community resource,” the release from CFCC states. “The initiative is made possible through the generosity of private donors and a grant program administered by the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County.
“Tickets to any ‘Wilson Center Presents’ shows may be awarded, including tickets to shows in the PNC Broadway and the Beach, Stars, Wonder, and Move! Dance Series.”
According to the release, grantees include:
- A Safe Place
- AHEPA 408
- Aktion Club
- Beacon Education (GLOW)
- Big Buddy
- Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina
- Cape Fear Cultural Association of India
- Cape Fear Latinos
- Church World Service Wilmington
- Coastal BUDS
- Coastal Horizons
- Delta Foundation
- disAbility Resource Center
- DREAMS
- First Fruit Ministries
- Foster Pantry
- Independent Works
- Mt. Calvary
- Oasis NC
- Opera House
- West Pender Middle School
- Pender STEAM Booster
- Rotary Club
- Soaring as Eagles
- Thalian Association
- Theatre for All
Additionally, the following CFCC organizations were also selected:
- CFCC Upward Bound
- CFCC Women’s Basketball
- Drama 140 Stagecraft
- Drama 170 Theatre Design
- Drama 211 Theatre History
- English 11 RISE
- English 111
- Phi Theta Kappa
- Portals Student and Faculty Publications
- Story Force Veterans Publications
- Student Veteran Organization
- Theatre Appreciation
“The Broadway for a Better World initiative aims to make the theater experience and all its associated benefits available to underserved populations. Nonprofit organizations in New Hanover and Pender Counties are eligible to apply and can submit an application anytime. Awards are granted twice yearly, once in January and again in July. Grant applications must be submitted by January 8, 2024, to be considered for an award in the January 2024 cycle. Grantees of that award cycle will be notified on February 1, 2024,” the release adds.
For more information on the initiative, including the application process, please visit the Wilson Center website.
