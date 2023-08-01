The Wilson Center announces 2023 Broadway for a Better World Initiative grantees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center announced the grantees for the 2023 Broadway for a Better World Initiative on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

“Broadway for a Better World demonstrates the commitment of CFCC’s Wilson Center to being a true community resource,” the release from CFCC states. “The initiative is made possible through the generosity of private donors and a grant program administered by the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County.

“Tickets to any ‘Wilson Center Presents’ shows may be awarded, including tickets to shows in the PNC Broadway and the Beach, Stars, Wonder, and Move! Dance Series.”

According to the release, grantees include:

A Safe Place

AHEPA 408

Aktion Club

Beacon Education (GLOW)

Big Buddy

Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina

Cape Fear Cultural Association of India

Cape Fear Latinos

Church World Service Wilmington

Coastal BUDS

Coastal Horizons

Delta Foundation

disAbility Resource Center

DREAMS

First Fruit Ministries

Foster Pantry

Independent Works

Mt. Calvary

Oasis NC

Opera House

West Pender Middle School

Pender STEAM Booster

Rotary Club

Soaring as Eagles

Thalian Association

Theatre for All

Additionally, the following CFCC organizations were also selected:

CFCC Upward Bound

CFCC Women’s Basketball

Drama 140 Stagecraft

Drama 170 Theatre Design

Drama 211 Theatre History

English 11 RISE

English 111

Phi Theta Kappa

Portals Student and Faculty Publications

Story Force Veterans Publications

Student Veteran Organization

Theatre Appreciation

“The Broadway for a Better World initiative aims to make the theater experience and all its associated benefits available to underserved populations. Nonprofit organizations in New Hanover and Pender Counties are eligible to apply and can submit an application anytime. Awards are granted twice yearly, once in January and again in July. Grant applications must be submitted by January 8, 2024, to be considered for an award in the January 2024 cycle. Grantees of that award cycle will be notified on February 1, 2024,” the release adds.

For more information on the initiative, including the application process, please visit the Wilson Center website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.