Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas

An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas. (Credit: Getty Images, Lindsay Shiver, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American woman has been arrested in the Bahamas and charged with conspiring to kill her husband.

Two Bahamian men were also taken into custody. According to prosecutors, the accused agreed to carry out a murder-for-hire plot on Lindsay Shiver’s husband on the island of Abaco in the Bahamas on July 16.

The plot was foiled, but it is not entirely clear how.

The three defendants were in a courtroom in the Bahamas on Friday. They were not required to enter a plea, but they were told that if they were seeking bail they could appeal to the supreme court on the island.

Social media that appeared to belong to Shiver showed that her husband and she attended Auburn University and it appeared to show a happy, church-going family, but it was back in April that her husband filed for divorce, citing his wife’s adulterous conduct as the reason for the filing.

The next day, Shiver also filed for a divorce.

CNN reached out to the attorneys in the divorce proceedings but did not get a response.

Meanwhile, the next court date in the Bahamas for the three defendants is October 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Wilmington police officer charged with ‘intent to kill’ fired
The Wilmington Police Department on Monday shared details on multiple firearm-related incidents.
Wilmington Police Department shares details on 15-year-old charged with shooting and other incidents
Steven Nixon
Man arrested, accused of robbing local Subway at gunpoint
Mannheim Steamroller
Mannheim Steamroller to return to CFCC’s Wilson Center

Latest News

The family of Henrietta Lacks returned to court Monday morning.
Henrietta Lacks’ family, biotech firm reach settlement over use of her cells in research, reports say
Pender County is looking for LGC approval on the proposed state revolving fund loan.
Local Government Commission to consider $11.2 million Pender Co. water loan
The upgrade will also include installing a multi-use path and a crosswalk at the Blackwell Road...
Belville Board of Commissioners announces widening of NC 133 near town hall
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas