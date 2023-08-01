Traffic delays expected as CSX deposits rail throughout Wilmington’s north end Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced that traffic delays are to be expected on Tuesday as CSX deposits spans of rail throughout the north end of the city.

“The City of Wilmington was just notified that CSX will be depositing long spans of rail throughout the city’s north end today, Tuesday, August 1, in preparation for a future rail maintenance project,” an announcement from the city states. “Drivers should expect a slow-moving train carrying the rails to cause potential delays between the hours of approximately 11 am and 3 pm.”

According to the announcement, the following roads could be affected at their railroad crossings:

King Street

23rd Street

30th Street

Princess Place

Clay Street

Henry Street

Market Street

“The city has requested that CSX arrange to offload its rail between intersections to minimize traffic delays, and the city is putting plans in place so that emergency services are unaffected by the rail delivery. The city was notified of this today. If possible, drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid traffic delays,” the release adds.

