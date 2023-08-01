Senior Connect
Teen critical after New Bern shooting

New Bern police
New Bern police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is in critical condition and four people are in custody after a shooting this afternoon in New Bern.

Police say Aung Niang, 19, was found shot in the 900 block of Neuse Avenue around 1:10 p.m.

Niang was first taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center and then transferred to ECU Health Medical Center.

Police say they stopped a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle and four people were taken into custody. Their names and possible charges have yet to be announced.

