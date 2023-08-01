Senior Connect
Residents surprised by fireworks show in downtown Wilmington

Many people wondered about a fireworks display that went off Monday night across the Cape Fear River from downtown Wilmington. County officials say it happened at a private event for the National Association of State Fire Marshals conference.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The fireworks show that lit up the sky over downtown Wilmington on Monday night came from a private event at the Battleship North Carolina.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Frank Meyer of New Hanover County Fire Rescue, the show happened in association with the National Association of State Fire Marshals Fire Prevention and Safety Symposium happening this week in Wilmington. The pyrotechnics show came at the conclusion of the group’s evening event at the battleship, and were set off after 9:00 p.m. in the park along the Cape Fear River.

According to Deputy Chief Meyer, the event had the proper permits from the county fire department, and from the North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office. He says the county fire department had a representative and apparatus on scene, in case of any emergency.

