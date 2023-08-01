Senior Connect
New Hanover County Board of Education chair issues statement on sex abuse settlement

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Board of Education Chair Pete Wildeboer made a statement on Tuesday addressing the settlement with the victims of former teacher Michael Kelly.

Kelly pleaded guilty to 59 felony sex crimes against students in 2019.

Wildeboer read the statement without taking any questions from reporters.

He says the agreement was executed on July 27 in New Hanover Superior Court, which included $5.75 million in payments to the victims and made commitments to ensure similar abuse doesn’t happen in the future.

“We the members of the New Hanover County Board of Education want to publicly acknowledge the suffering that the John Doe plaintiffs have endured as a result of Michael Kelly’s abuse and to express our sincere hope that the resolution provided by the Settlement Agreement will support these young men in their healing process. The board also reaffirmed his commitment to improving his policies and practices in an effort to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

