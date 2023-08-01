Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover Co. offering in-person children’s nutritional guidance, promoting breastfeeding

(Unsplash)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that members of its Women, Infants and Children team are now offering in-person appointments concerning health and nutritional guidance for children.

Per the announcement, in-person consultations are being offered again for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To help families understand what options are best for them, staff from New Hanover County’s WIC program are available for in-person appointments to discuss the department’s supplemental nutrition program, which serves mothers with children 5 years or younger and provides access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support and other crucial resources,” the announcement from the county states.

According to the county, staff are working “to share information on the nutritional advantages of breastfeeding for newborn children” during National Breastfeeding Month.

“In addition to discussing the benefits of breastfeeding and providing guidance on positive nutritional habits, WIC staff will also offer information for health-related referrals as needed. Appointments, which will take place at the Health and Human Services building (1600 Greenfield Street), can be made by calling 910-798-3400,” the announcement continues.

For additional information about the WIC program, please visit the New Hanover County Health and Human Services website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Wilmington police officer charged with ‘intent to kill’ fired
The Wilmington Police Department on Monday shared details on multiple firearm-related incidents.
Wilmington Police Department shares details on 15-year-old charged with shooting and other incidents
Steven Nixon
Man arrested, accused of robbing local Subway at gunpoint
Mannheim Steamroller
Mannheim Steamroller to return to CFCC’s Wilson Center

Latest News

NCWorks Career Center sign
NCWorks Career Expo to feature several employers, offer resume assistance and interview practice
Maggie Rogers is set to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Sept. 26
Maggie Rogers to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion during summer tour
Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center
The Wilson Center announces 2023 Broadway for a Better World Initiative grantees
Pender County is looking for LGC approval on the proposed state revolving fund loan.
Local Government Commission to consider $11.2 million Pender Co. water loan