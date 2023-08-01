New Hanover Co. offering in-person children’s nutritional guidance, promoting breastfeeding

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that members of its Women, Infants and Children team are now offering in-person appointments concerning health and nutritional guidance for children.

Per the announcement, in-person consultations are being offered again for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To help families understand what options are best for them, staff from New Hanover County’s WIC program are available for in-person appointments to discuss the department’s supplemental nutrition program, which serves mothers with children 5 years or younger and provides access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support and other crucial resources,” the announcement from the county states.

According to the county, staff are working “to share information on the nutritional advantages of breastfeeding for newborn children” during National Breastfeeding Month.

Decades of research has shown how beneficial breastfeeding can be for both the child and the mother. Breastfeeding reduces a child’s risk of developing asthma, obesity, Type 1 diabetes, ear infections, and more. For the mother, it can lower the risk of developing high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and breast cancer, among other health benefits. This will be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that we are offering in-person consultations to families, and we’re so excited to work with them to help provide their children with everything they need for a solid foundation.

“In addition to discussing the benefits of breastfeeding and providing guidance on positive nutritional habits, WIC staff will also offer information for health-related referrals as needed. Appointments, which will take place at the Health and Human Services building (1600 Greenfield Street), can be made by calling 910-798-3400,” the announcement continues.

For additional information about the WIC program, please visit the New Hanover County Health and Human Services website.

