Maggie Rogers to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion during summer tour

Maggie Rogers is set to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Sept. 26
Maggie Rogers is set to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Sept. 26
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maggie Rogers is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion as part of her summer tour on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday online at the Live Nation website and in person at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office.

Rogers is on tour following the release of her second studio album Surrender in 2022 and is known for her striking vocals and hit songs such as “Alaska”, “Light On”, and “Love You For A Long Time.”

