Maggie Rogers to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion during summer tour

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maggie Rogers is set to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion as part of her summer tour on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday online at the Live Nation website and in person at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office.

Rogers is on tour following the release of her second studio album Surrender in 2022 and is known for her striking vocals and hit songs such as “Alaska”, “Light On”, and “Love You For A Long Time.”

JUST ANNOUNCED! @MaggieRogers is bringing the Summer of '23 Tour to @LiveOakBankPav #Wilmington 9/26! Tickets on sale Friday 8/4 at 10am - for info 👉 https://t.co/MQDzEOBFX1 pic.twitter.com/zvQF1KnFRX — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park (@LiveOakBankPav) August 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.