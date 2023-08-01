WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several women in the gym asked for some exercises concentrating on inner and outer thighs, glutes and hamstrings. We will also get some core work mixed in.

An added benefit is that these can all be done inside, avoiding the heat. Additionally, these are easy to do from home even if you don’t have a lot of time.

All three exercises involve using exercise bands, placing your feet on a wall or step. The higher you go with your feet, the tougher the exercises will be and vice versa. Beginners can put their feet lower.

Hips up, knees in and out

- Lying on your back

- Put feet up against a step or wall

- Place exercise band around your thighs just above the knee

- Hands under hips, lift hips off the ground (beginners can lay flat)

- Move knees in and out

Hips up, knee to chest

- Same position on the floor

- Feet up against a step or wall

- Move exercise bands around the bottom of both feet

- Hands under hips, lift hips off the ground (beginners can lay flat)

- Pull one knee toward chest then back to step or wall and alternate knees

Hips up, feet out side to side

- Same position on the floor

- Feet up against a step or wall

- Exercise bands around the bottom of both feet

- Hands under hips, lift hips off the ground (beginners can lay flat)

- Take one foot out to side then back to center and alternate feet

Get Fit with 6: August challenge (WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.