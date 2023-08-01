Forever Family: Meet Trevion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week on Forever Family, we’d like you to meet Trevion.

Trevion is just entering high school, loves sports and already is doing summer workouts with the football team.

“My favorite position is wide receiver, and I like jumping over people’s heads and catching the ball over them. It is pretty funny because they just tap their head. They’re like ‘Oh! He just caught over his head!’” he said.

Trevion also talked about what comes to mind when he thinks of a Forever Family.

“Trust, and knowing that someone is going to be there when I am down, and they can pick me back up.”

He’s looking for a family that is active and likes to take part in activities.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.