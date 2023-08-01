First Alert Forecast: a brief break from the humidity coming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington finished the month of July with a surplus of rain, and overall, above average daytime & nighttime temperatures. Your First Alert forecast for the first day of August will feature cooler-than-average middle and upper 80s during the day, with upper 60s and lower 70s overnight. An option for pop-up showers and storms in the heat of the day will be possible, so keep an eye on your First Alert Weather app as you go about your plans.

On the tropical front, the development of a tropical storm named Emily is a little less compared to Monday, as showers and storms remain disorganized in the central Atlantic ocean. August is the second-most active month of the Atlantic hurricane season, behind September. wect.com/hurricane has all the information you need to stay ahead of nasty tropical weather.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.