Father accused of shooting son following argument over motorcycle, deputies say

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Spartanburg County.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a shooting in Spartanburg County.

Deputies said they responded to Belcher Road Monday night after a man called 911 and reported that he shot his son.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found the man, who said the incident started when he caught his son trying to take a motorcycle out of a storage trailer on the property. The man added that he then began arguing with his son, which led to the shooting.

Deputies stated that the victim was shot once and taken to the hospital with injuries to his arm, torso and leg. Deputies confirmed that the injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as deputies give new details.

