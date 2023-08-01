Senior Connect
Crews responding to house fire in Riverlights community; neighbor suspects lightning strike caused it

Crews respond to a fire in the Riverlights community on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023
Crews respond to a fire in the Riverlights community on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene of a house fire that began in the Riverlights community on Tuesday.

Images from the scene show smoke billowing near a home at 833 Bradshaw Terrace.

Fire officials have not yet shared details with WECT about the cause of the fire.

A neighbor said it may have been caused by a lightning strike.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

