Crews respond to crash at intersection of U.S. 17 and Calabash Road

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that it was responding to a crash that resulted in injuries near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Calabash Road/Country Club Road.

According to the announcement, the traffic signals at the intersection were “on flash all morning,” but have since been fixed.

At approximately 12:05 p.m., a representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that the responding trooper has cleared the scene.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

