City of Wilmington announces 5th annual Port City Jerry Day for the United Way

The 4th annual Port City Jerry Day in 2022.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the 5th annual Port City Jerry Day for the United Way is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 19.

According to the announcement, doors will open at 5 p.m., with music beginning at 6 p.m. at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

“Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with fantastic music by The Garcia Project and special guest performers, as we come together to raise funds for a great cause,” the event website states.

Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets online here.

“100% of the proceeds will directly benefit charity and their vital community programs. Come be a part of this meaningful event and help us make a positive impact,” the announcement continues.

