‘As advocates, we know this is life and death for folks’: Local domestic violence shelter emphasizes the severity of abuse in society’s justice system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following the arrest of a former Wilmington police officer on charges of running over his girlfriend with his truck, and allegations by former Officer Darryl Warren’s ex-wife that she filed for a Domestic Violence Protective Order against him, WECT asked advocates about the services available if people find themselves suffering from domestic violence abuse.

Direct Services and Outreach Director for Open Gate’s Domestic Violence Shelter and Services Inc., Mandy Houvouras, says domestic violence is so pervasive in our society, that victims learn to live with it instead of without it.

Ultimately that universal acceptance, she says, minimizes the severity of domestic violence.

“It’s important that we have a united front that takes this seriously and sends a message that abuse will not be tolerated,” said Houvouras.

Houvouras explains that “front” should spill over into all aspects when dealing with incidents of domestic violence, or else victims can often feel defeated, especially in dangerous times.

“The most dangerous time for survivors is often, you know when they are leaving,” said Houvouras. “Following an arrest is another really dangerous time. And that’s why it’s important that bond conditions and things like that are reflective of the crime and the severity of it,” said Houvoras.

Houvouras explains when it comes to domestic violence, a lot of it has to do with power and control, which can be debilitating for victims, and make it harder for them to ask for help.

“We are lucky in our community that we have a lot of people doing good work on this issue. And there is help available. But I think it’s important for us to remember that these systems are not always the easiest to navigate and that folks do need advocacy,” said Houvouras.

Domestic Violence Shelter and Services provide that help. Open Gate provided services to 1,443 people last year.

Advocates say anyone needing help, can receive those services too.

If you are in need of help, Houvouras says people can reach out confidentially, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by calling 910-343-0703.

The shelter has an outreach location in Wilmington with advocates willing to meet with victims, wherever they are, and regardless if they are still in a relationship or not.

For more information visit www.domesticviolence-wilm.org

