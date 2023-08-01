Senior Connect
$21.6 million in emergency funding approved for Wrightsville Beach renourishment

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. Rep. David Rouzer announced on Tuesday that an additional $21.6 million in funding has been secured for beach renourishment at Wrightsville Beach.

“Today’s decision from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works means the USACE [U.S. Army Corps of Engineers] Wilmington District will receive the funding needed to break ground and cover the full cost of the Wrightsville Beach renourishment project,” the announcement states.

The beach was heavily damaged by Hurricane Florence, and approval was gotten earlier this year to let the beach continue to use Masonboro Inlet as its borrow site.

“I’m pleased the Office of Management and Budget and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works approved the funding necessary to move forward with the Wrightsville Beach renourishment project,” said Rouzer.

