New assault charges for Wilmington police officer accused of hitting woman with car

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington police officer who has been accused of hitting a pedestrian while driving while impaired is expected to appear in court on new charges.

According to District Attorney Ben David’s Office, Darryl Warren is expected to make an appearance in court on Monday, July 31, on the following new charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Assault on a female.

“These charges stem from an incident on July 25, 2023. These warrants were served yesterday,” the announcement states.

Warren was previously charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger.

Warren’s appearance in court is scheduled to occur after 9 a.m.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

