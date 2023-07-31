Wilmington Police Department shares details on 15-year-old charged with shooting and other incidents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department on Monday shared details on multiple firearm-related incidents.

“On June 23rd, 2023, shortly after 2 p.m. units from the Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Penn St. Over the last month detectives have spent numerous hours conducting follow-up interviews and putting the case together,” a WPD announcement states.

The announcement says that their investigation lead to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who is accused of committing the shooting. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a minor, armed robbery, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Multiple Wilmington residents were also arrested throughout the investigation:

Kristopher Love for firearm by a felon. Love is out on bond.

Sam King IV for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. King is out on bond.

Jahiem Stukes for possession of firearm by a felon, armed robbery, and accessory after the fact.

“On July 5th at 5:56 p.m. Wilmington Police officers responded to a shooting on Burnett Blvd. Hours after that shooting detectives executed a search warrant on Wellington Avenue looking for evidence related to the shooting. During the execution of that warrant, 736 grams of marijuana were seized. A firearm was also seized. After further investigation that firearm was determined to have been one of the weapons used in the shooting,” the announcement continues.

Jameel Chavis was arrested on drug charges because of the search, and Kshuan Williams was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation much later after further investigation, according to the WPD. Williams is being held in the county jail under a $75,000 bond.

Ladasia Henry was arrested and accused of purchasing firearms on behalf of prohibited possessors of firearms. Police say that two handguns were seized during a search of her residence, and she is out on bond after being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“Saturday, July 29th, 2023, Wilmington Police officers responded to the 4800 block of Franklin Avenue for two people shot. When they arrived, they located a male and female victim with gunshot wounds. While on scene another call came in from a nearby apartment complex, that call was placed by Quashawn Bloodworth a 31-year-old man from Wilmington,” the announcement continues.

Per the WPD, Bloodworth said something hit his car.

“After investigating further, it was determined that Bloodworth had shot the victims after a confrontation had occurred on the road on Franklin Avenue about Bloodworth’s driving. Quashawn Bloodworth was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Quashawn Bloodworth is in jail under a $150,000 secure bond.”

