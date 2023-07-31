Wilmington Police Department aims to empower local women with self defense class

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers on the Wilmington Police Department are taking to the mat for the next several weeks. They’re going to be instructors for a women’s self defense class that the department is offering up to city residents.

Peggy George is already signed up.

“I was punched in the face by somebody. It completely blindsided me, I was unprepared.” said George. “When I heard about this opportunity, I was like ‘sign me up.’”

The four-week course will take place Wednesday nights through the month of August at WPD’s training headquarters on Hurst Street.

“It’s not to make you paranoid. It’s to recognize those signs earlier so you’re not put into physical contact with someone.” said Officer Lynn Hartley.

Harley will be one of the instructors in August.

“We want you to have enough space to escape and increase your survivability,” she continued.

The stats of women being victimized around this country can be alarming. The most recent data from the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence shows:

20 people a minute are physically abused by a partner.

Every 9 seconds, a woman is assaulted or beaten.

Domestic violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crime.

These classes are about empowerment. There’s no denying the tech we carry around 24/7 can also be a crime magnet.

“As a society, we’ve got to be more around of our surroundings,” said Corporal Cardi Barksdale. “It’s so easy for someone just to walk up to someone else that’s just glued to their phone and attack them or rob them, because they’re not paying attention.”

The classes are being held on Wednesdays, Aug. 9, 16, 23, and 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information about the classes and availability you can contact the department at (910) 343-3600.

