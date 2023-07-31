Warrants: Fake utility workers zip-tied elderly Durham couple, robbed over $150,000 in cryptocurrency at gunpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - An elderly Durham couple was held hostage in their home, bound by zip-ties by men brandishing guns and threatening to “cut off the husband’s toes and genitalia, to shoot him and rape his wife,” before forcing them to transfer over $150,000 worth of cryptocurrency to an unknown account.

According to an affidavit obtained by WRAL News, two men were dressed as construction workers when they knocked on the couple’s door, pretending they wanted to check the pipes. Instead they pull out their guns and zip-tied the two 76-year-olds.

This was back on April 12, just before 9 a.m. on Wells Street.

You can read the rest of this story here.

