Warrants: Fake utility workers zip-tied elderly Durham couple, robbed over $150,000 in cryptocurrency at gunpoint

A ciminal complaint obtained by WRAL News claims two men held an elderly Durham couple hostage at gunpoint, robbing them of over $150,000 worth of cryptocurrency in April.
By Shelle Jackson, Brad Simmons, Joseph Ochoa and Heather Leah
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - An elderly Durham couple was held hostage in their home, bound by zip-ties by men brandishing guns and threatening to “cut off the husband’s toes and genitalia, to shoot him and rape his wife,” before forcing them to transfer over $150,000 worth of cryptocurrency to an unknown account.

According to an affidavit obtained by WRAL News, two men were dressed as construction workers when they knocked on the couple’s door, pretending they wanted to check the pipes. Instead they pull out their guns and zip-tied the two 76-year-olds.

This was back on April 12, just before 9 a.m. on Wells Street.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

