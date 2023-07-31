Senior Connect
Tickets for UNCW 2023-24 basketball season available

UNCW women's basketball
UNCW women’s basketball
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The general public can now purchase tickets for the 2023-24 season of University of North Carolina Wilmington men’s and women’s basketball.

The schedules feature nine home games “against Coastal Athletic Association opponents in addition to matchups against non-conference foes,” according to a UNCW press release from Monday.

Tickets for men’s basketball start at $99, and only upper-level seats remain. Certain sections will require a seat donation payable to the Seahawk Club. Women’s basketball tickets are $75 for general admission seating.

Super Seahawk Passes are $475 and include tickets to men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and baseball games.

“Coach Takayo Siddle’s club went 24-10 one year ago, captured the championship of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship and advanced to the championship game of the 2023 Coastal Athletic Association Tournament. Junior guard Trazarien White, a Second-Team All-CAA selection, heads a large group of returnees after averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds last season....Nicole Woods takes over the helm of the women’s program following a 10-year run on the staff at Charlotte. The Gastonia, N.C., native served as associate head coach for the 49ers following stints at Stetson and SIU Carbondale. Senior center Lexi Jackson is the team’s top returning scorer and rebounder with 7.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game,” UNCW said in a release.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling the UNCW Athletic Ticket Office at (910) 962-3233.

