Sip and Shop Fashion Show set for Aug. 6 in support of Domestic Violence Shelter and Services

Domestic Violence Shelter and Services of Wilmington is inviting the community to its Sip and Shop Fashion Show set for Sunday, Aug. 6, at noon.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Domestic Violence Shelter and Services is inviting the community to its Sip and Shop Fashion Show set for Sunday, Aug. 6, at noon.

“Join us for a fabulous afternoon of fashion, fun, and sipping fresh brews at the Sip and Shop Fashion Show! Featuring fashions from Vintage Values Resale Shops, chosen by our models to show their true authentic selves. Vintage Values Resale Shops are owned and operated by Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc.,” the online event page states.

Jeremy Mathews and Kristie Campbell will perform, and all ticket proceeds will benefit the shelter.

The event will be hosted at 115 N 2nd St. in Wilmington.

“For 37 years, Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. has served New Hanover County domestic violence survivors by providing emergency and supportive services including, but not limited to 24-hour crisis intervention, emergency shelter, individualized goal and safety planning, advocacy, material and financial assistance, criminal justice system support, counseling, children’s programs, and weekly support groups,” the event page continues.

Tickets are available online here.

