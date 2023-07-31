Port City Rock Jam to feature seven bands, benefit two local charities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While the Fourth of July was a fun occasion for many, one local group of young musicians had big plans ruined by severe weather.

Rukus was scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. at the City of Wilmington’s Fourth of July celebration, but never got the chance to play in front of attendees due to weather-related delays.

Now, Rukus hopes to bring the community together for a good cause at its Port City Rock Jam.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 921 Princess St., will feature seven bands and benefit two local charities.

Bands scheduled to perform include:

Steele Music Studios from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Armadillo from 2 to 3 p.m.

Jesse Stockton and Friends from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Dubtown Cosmonauts from 5 to 6 p.m.

Rukus from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Justin Cody Fox from 8 to 9 p.m.

Pretty Odd from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are available for $10, with tickets also being available the day of for $15. According to the event website, ticket purchases will support local music and the following organizations:

Play It Forward Wilmington

Cape Fear River Watch

Tickets to the Port City Rock Jam can be found online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.