Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Port City Rock Jam to feature seven bands, benefit two local charities

The event, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 921 Princess St. will feature seven bands and benefit two local charities.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While the Fourth of July was a fun occasion for many, one local group of young musicians had big plans ruined by severe weather.

Rukus was scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. at the City of Wilmington’s Fourth of July celebration, but never got the chance to play in front of attendees due to weather-related delays.

Now, Rukus hopes to bring the community together for a good cause at its Port City Rock Jam.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 921 Princess St., will feature seven bands and benefit two local charities.

Bands scheduled to perform include:

  • Steele Music Studios from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
  • Armadillo from 2 to 3 p.m.
  • Jesse Stockton and Friends from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Dubtown Cosmonauts from 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Rukus from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Justin Cody Fox from 8 to 9 p.m.
  • Pretty Odd from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are available for $10, with tickets also being available the day of for $15. According to the event website, ticket purchases will support local music and the following organizations:

  • Play It Forward Wilmington
  • Cape Fear River Watch

Tickets to the Port City Rock Jam can be found online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away
Cooling off in the water is a great way to beat the heat, but the warmer temperatures are...
New Hanover County Health Director speaks out on Vibrio after three reported deaths in N.C.
Darryl Gregory Warren
Judge denies state’s $1 million bond request for Wilmington police officer accused of hitting girlfriend with car
Darryl Gregory Warren
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him
Oak Island Water Rescue saves kayaker
Oak Island Water Rescue saves man from sinking kayak

Latest News

Smith owned Fork n Cork as well as Smoke on the Water.
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away
Clear The Shelters 2023, sponsored by Leland Veterinary Hospital
Clear the Shelters to kick off on Tuesday
The event, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 921 Princess St. will feature seven bands...
Port City Rock Jam to feature seven bands, benefit two local charities
The classes will be held in the Calabash area, with the exact address to be given to...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office announces ‘R.A.D Self Defense’ classes for rising college freshman women