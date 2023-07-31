Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-Wee Herman, dies at age 70

Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by...
Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Paul Reubens, an actor and comedian best known to a generation as Pee-Wee Herman, has died at age 70.

His Facebook page said the actor died on Sunday after a private health battle.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the post said.

In addition to the kiddie TV show “Pee Wee’s Playhouse” and the cult classic movie “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure,” Reubens has appeared in a number of TV shows and films, including “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away
Cooling off in the water is a great way to beat the heat, but the warmer temperatures are...
New Hanover County Health Director speaks out on Vibrio after three reported deaths in N.C.
Darryl Gregory Warren
Judge denies state’s $1 million bond request for Wilmington police officer accused of hitting girlfriend with car
Darryl Gregory Warren
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him
Oak Island Water Rescue saves kayaker
Oak Island Water Rescue saves man from sinking kayak

Latest News

“Well, I’m out here today because my home is getting built, and this is a great day for me,”...
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity works to build two homes in one week
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
LIVE: Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say
Darryl Gregory Warren
Judge denies state’s $1 million bond request for Wilmington police officer accused of hitting girlfriend with car