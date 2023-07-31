Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-Wee Herman, dies at age 70

(Gray News) - Paul Reubens, an actor and comedian best known to a generation as Pee-Wee Herman, has died at age 70.

His Facebook page said the actor died on Sunday after a private health battle.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the post said.

In addition to the kiddie TV show “Pee Wee’s Playhouse” and the cult classic movie “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure,” Reubens has appeared in a number of TV shows and films, including “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

