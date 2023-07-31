One person dead in Salisbury after being hit by a moving Amtrak train

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have confirmed that a person is now dead after being hit by a moving Amtrak train.

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., on East Franklin Street near the Old Lutheran Cemetery. The train had just left the Salisbury station when the person was struck.

As authorities are still on the scene the incident is still under investigation. Police have not identified the person at this time.

This is the second person struck and killed by a train during July. On July 13 there was another incident at Old South Main Street near South Fulton Street at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, according to Salisbury Police.

Jeffrey Lynn Daniels, 65, died after being hit by the northbound train, officers said.

