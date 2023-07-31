Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

One person dead in Salisbury after being hit by a moving Amtrak train

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., near the 200 block of Depot St., just north of the Salisbury Amtrak station.
The accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., near the 200 block of Depot St., just north of the Salisbury Amtrak station.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have confirmed that a person is now dead after being hit by a moving Amtrak train.

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., on East Franklin Street near the Old Lutheran Cemetery. The train had just left the Salisbury station when the person was struck.

As authorities are still on the scene the incident is still under investigation. Police have not identified the person at this time.

This is the second person struck and killed by a train during July. On July 13 there was another incident at Old South Main Street near South Fulton Street at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, according to Salisbury Police.

Jeffrey Lynn Daniels, 65, died after being hit by the northbound train, officers said.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooling off in the water is a great way to beat the heat, but the warmer temperatures are...
New Hanover County Health Director speaks out on vibrio after three reported deaths in N.C.
Darryl Gregory Warren
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him
Oak Island Water Rescue saves kayaker
Oak Island Water Rescue saves man from sinking kayak
Belville Board of Commissioners announces widening of NC 133 near town hall
BCSO: Law enforcement in Gilbert Road area was due to 19-year-old taking gun from family home

Latest News

Warrants: Fake utility workers zip-tied elderly Durham couple, robbed over $150,000 in cryptocurrency at gunpoint
A new home just opened up in Brunswick County to help people who don’t have a roof over their...
Brunswick Partnership for Housing opens space for homeless families
Ta’Meishia Williams
La Grange woman arrested for the murder of her child
Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.
Deputies investigating deadly Scotland County shooting