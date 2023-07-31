Mannheim Steamroller to return to CFCC’s Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that Mannheim Steamroller is scheduled to perform two shows at the Wilson Center on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

According to the announcement, the first show will take place at 3 p.m., with the second being held at 7:30 p.m.

“I remember coming out with my first Christmas album in 1984, followed by our first tour,” said Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums and multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce the tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment,” the announcement states.

