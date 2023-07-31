Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mannheim Steamroller to return to CFCC’s Wilson Center

Mannheim Steamroller
Mannheim Steamroller(Submitted)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that Mannheim Steamroller is scheduled to perform two shows at the Wilson Center on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

According to the announcement, the first show will take place at 3 p.m., with the second being held at 7:30 p.m.

“I remember coming out with my first Christmas album in 1984, followed by our first tour,” said Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums and multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce the tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment,” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooling off in the water is a great way to beat the heat, but the warmer temperatures are...
New Hanover County Health Director speaks out on vibrio after three reported deaths in N.C.
Darryl Gregory Warren
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him
Oak Island Water Rescue saves kayaker
Oak Island Water Rescue saves man from sinking kayak
Belville Board of Commissioners announces widening of NC 133 near town hall
BCSO: Law enforcement in Gilbert Road area was due to 19-year-old taking gun from family home

Latest News

James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away
The New Hanover County Rabbit Rescue recently announced that they will no longer take in...
New Hanover County Rabbit Rescue announces new changes
Builders work to build two homes in one week
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity works to build two homes in one week
Town of Burgaw, NC
Burgaw to host Autumn Fest on Oct. 21