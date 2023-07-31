Senior Connect
Man arrested, accused of robbing local Subway at gunpoint

Steven Nixon
Steven Nixon(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department said Monday that one person has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that took place at Subway on Sunday, July 30.

Per the WPD, officers responded to the Subway at 1707 Dawson St. shortly before 4:30 p.m.

“When they arrived, employees of the store stated that the suspect entered the store and told them he had a gun. The suspect demanded cash and then fled the area. During the investigation, a suspect vehicle description was developed. While on patrol an officer with WPD observed the suspect driving around. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was positively identified as the man who committed the robbery. The man is identified as 41-year-old Steven Lavern Nixon of Wilmington,” a WPD announcement states.

Police say Nixon is currently held at the county jail under a $200,000 secure bond.

