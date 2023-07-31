Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local Government Commission to consider $11.2 million Pender Co. water loan

(MGN / Pixy.org)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Local Government Commission is set to consider an $11.2 million loan proposed by Pender County to pay for a water and sewer project on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Pender County is looking for LGC approval on the proposed state revolving fund loan, which will go toward new infrastructure to meet water demands in the Scott’s Hill Water and Sewer District.

To meet those needs, the project includes a 300,000-gallon water storage, new transmission lines and water wells to give the district a higher capacity during emergencies, per an LGC announcement.

“The commission has a statutory duty to approve most debt issued by units of local government and public authorities in the state. The commission examines whether the amount of money that units borrow is adequate and reasonable for proposed projects and confirms the governmental units can reasonably afford to repay the debt. It also monitors the financial well-being of more than 1,100 local government units,” an LGC announcement states.

The full meeting agenda is available on the LGC website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Wilmington police officer charged with “intent to kill” fired
Cooling off in the water is a great way to beat the heat, but the warmer temperatures are...
New Hanover County Health Director speaks out on Vibrio after three reported deaths in N.C.
Darryl Gregory Warren
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him
Oak Island Water Rescue saves kayaker
Oak Island Water Rescue saves man from sinking kayak

Latest News

“Well, I’m out here today because my home is getting built, and this is a great day for me,”...
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity works to build two homes in one week
The show will feature fashions from Vintage Values Resale Shoppe.
Sip and Shop Fashion Show set for Aug. 6 in support of Domestic Violence Shelter and Services
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Drug detection canines to be added to New Hanover Co. high schools
Drug detection canines to be added to New Hanover Co. high schools