Local Government Commission to consider $11.2 million Pender Co. water loan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Local Government Commission is set to consider an $11.2 million loan proposed by Pender County to pay for a water and sewer project on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Pender County is looking for LGC approval on the proposed state revolving fund loan, which will go toward new infrastructure to meet water demands in the Scott’s Hill Water and Sewer District.

To meet those needs, the project includes a 300,000-gallon water storage, new transmission lines and water wells to give the district a higher capacity during emergencies, per an LGC announcement.

“The commission has a statutory duty to approve most debt issued by units of local government and public authorities in the state. The commission examines whether the amount of money that units borrow is adequate and reasonable for proposed projects and confirms the governmental units can reasonably afford to repay the debt. It also monitors the financial well-being of more than 1,100 local government units,” an LGC announcement states.

The full meeting agenda is available on the LGC website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.