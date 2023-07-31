Senior Connect
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away

James Smith
James Smith(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local restaurant owner and chef James Smith has passed away, according to an announcement from Fork n Cork.

Smith owned Fork n Cork as well as Smoke on the Water.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we had to say goodbye to our Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend today, James Smith. We are closed for observance and mourning tonight and will be open tomorrow to serve the city and people he loved…because he wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank You all, Dustin and Family,” the announcement from Fork n Cork states.

The Fork n Cork in Wilmington.

