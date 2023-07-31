Lane of US 421 N/74 E bridge to close for guardrail repair in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one lane of the US 421 N/74 E bridge that crosses over US 76 E/17 N in Brunswick County will be closed this week for guardrail repair work.

According to the announcement, the closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Use caution and drive slowly!” the NCDOT states.

#NCDOT will repair the guardrail on the US 421 N/US 74 E bridge over US 76 E/ US 17 N in #BrunswickCounty this week between 9p and 5 a.m.



Crews will need to close one lane of traffic. Use caution and drive slowly!

