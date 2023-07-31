Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lane of US 421 N/74 E bridge to close for guardrail repair in Brunswick Co.

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one lane of the US 421 N/74 E bridge that crosses over US 76 E/17 N in Brunswick County will be closed this week for guardrail repair work.

According to the announcement, the closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Use caution and drive slowly!” the NCDOT states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooling off in the water is a great way to beat the heat, but the warmer temperatures are...
New Hanover County Health Director speaks out on vibrio after three reported deaths in N.C.
Darryl Gregory Warren
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him
Oak Island Water Rescue saves kayaker
Oak Island Water Rescue saves man from sinking kayak
Belville Board of Commissioners announces widening of NC 133 near town hall
BCSO: Law enforcement in Gilbert Road area was due to 19-year-old taking gun from family home

Latest News

ST Wooten Corp from Wilson will begin construction as early as this fall, and it is expected to...
NCDOT announces repaving and other improvements on I-40 in New Hanover, Pender counties
Crash on N.C. 53
One person injured in crash on N.C. 53 near Stag Park Rd.
On Aug. 2, the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Bladen County will be reduced to one...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure planned for 701 bridge in Bladen County
Independence Boulevard lane closure
Lane on Independence Blvd. to temporarily close on July 22