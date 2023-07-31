First Alert Forecast: unsettled transition from July to August

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this final day of July! A cold front will continue to push through the area, and may bring about a few gusty storms, which could be locally severe. Damaging winds would be the primary concern. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App as you go about your plans.

Isolated coverage of showers and storms will ride through much of the week with highs pinging the upper 80s and lower 90s. Thanks to the aforementioned cold front, heat index values will have an opportunity to stay below 100 for the middle of the week.

In the tropics, Invest 96L has high odds of becoming a tropical storm named Emily as it approaches the Caribbean. The system should turn northwest and then north over the open Atlantic. Low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas retains marginal odds of development as it pushes farther out to sea. August is the second-most active month of the Atlantic hurricane season, behind September. wect.com/hurricane has all the information you need to stay ahead of nasty tropical weather.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

