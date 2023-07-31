Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Drug detection canines to be added to New Hanover Co. high schools

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, July 31, that drug detection canines will be added to each high school for the upcoming school year.

“This will be a collateral duty for a SRO who is currently assigned to the school. Sheriff McMahon, in collaboration with the school system, feels this approach will keep our schools safer by deterring drugs on campus,” the NHCSO release states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooling off in the water is a great way to beat the heat, but the warmer temperatures are...
New Hanover County Health Director speaks out on vibrio after three reported deaths in N.C.
Darryl Gregory Warren
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him
Oak Island Water Rescue saves kayaker
Oak Island Water Rescue saves man from sinking kayak
Belville Board of Commissioners announces widening of NC 133 near town hall
BCSO: Law enforcement in Gilbert Road area was due to 19-year-old taking gun from family home

Latest News

Darryl Gregory Warren
New assault charges for Wilmington police officer accused of hitting girlfriend with car
Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.
Deputies investigating deadly Scotland County shooting
Gaven Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted...
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought
James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away