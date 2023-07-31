Drug detection canines to be added to New Hanover Co. high schools

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, July 31, that drug detection canines will be added to each high school for the upcoming school year.

“This will be a collateral duty for a SRO who is currently assigned to the school. Sheriff McMahon, in collaboration with the school system, feels this approach will keep our schools safer by deterring drugs on campus,” the NHCSO release states.

