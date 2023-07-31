Clear the Shelters to kick off on Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the start of August comes the start of Clear the Shelters, a nationwide effort to help get pets adopted.

Now in its ninth year, it has helped nearly 900,000 animals find homes and raised over $500,000 for shelters in need.

NBC stations across the country participate in the effort, and WECT has participated since its inception eight years ago.

This year’s Clear the Shelters is sponsored by Leland Veterinary Hospital.

Clear the Shelters will officially kick off Tuesday, August 1.

