Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

La Grange woman arrested for the murder of her child

La Grange woman arrested for the murder of her child
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A La Grange woman was arrested for the murder of her 6-day-old infant last year, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Ta’Meishia Williams, 26, was arrested and charged with murder on Monday.

On Jan. 23, 2022, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Fire Tower Road in La Grange because of an unresponsive infant.

The baby was later pronounced dead at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.

An autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Williams has been charged with murder and is in the Lenoir County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooling off in the water is a great way to beat the heat, but the warmer temperatures are...
New Hanover County Health Director speaks out on vibrio after three reported deaths in N.C.
Darryl Gregory Warren
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him
Oak Island Water Rescue saves kayaker
Oak Island Water Rescue saves man from sinking kayak
Belville Board of Commissioners announces extension of Highway 133 near Town Hall
BCSO: Law enforcement in Gilbert Road area was due to 19-year-old taking gun from family home

Latest News

Warrants: Fake utility workers zip-tied elderly Durham couple, robbed over $150,000 in cryptocurrency at gunpoint
The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
One person dead in Salisbury after being hit by a moving Amtrak train
A new home just opened up in Brunswick County to help people who don’t have a roof over their...
Brunswick Partnership for Housing opens space for homeless families
Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.
Deputies investigating deadly Scotland County shooting