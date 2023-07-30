Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity works to build two homes in one week

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Building two homes in one week is not something that happens often for the Cape Fear chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

The new construction is part of the Cape Fear Habitat’s Builders. The event brought in multiple building companies with over one thousand volunteers to build two homes in one week for local families.

Future home owner, Tonesha Gause said, “well, I’m out here today because my home is getting built, and this is a great day for me.”

Gause is one of the soon-to-be homeowners. She says this day is a long awaited dream come true for her and her three children.

“My pastor had a dream. And she inboxed me and said, Hey, I dreamed you were in a house and, you know very detailed. She said, I want you to get up and I want you to go apply and I applied. That’s how it started,” said Gause.

She applied for Cape Fear Habitat for Humanities Homeownership program in November of 2022. Hundreds of service hours, that consisted of budgeting classes and volunteering towards other projects, allowed Gause to now start construction on a home of her own.

Builders are hoping to have both homes done in just one week, which can come with some problems.

“Challenges are definitely time, and really a lot of planning ahead. This is our first Builder Blitz. We felt competent enough that we could definitely handle the challenge. We’re a bunch of planners and organized builders, we’ve been working behind the scenes since January to make sure that we could be successful this week,” said Kate Eames, chair of Professional Women in Building.

Professional Women in Building is working with the Anchor Group, Charter Building Group, Kent Homes and Stevens Fine Homes to ensure both houses are built quickly.

I want them to know that this is not just building a house, we’re building a home for them. That it means as much to us to be able to do that for them as it feels for them to receive it,” said Eames.

Christina Ferris works as the Development director for Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, “I can’t even begin to say enough about how impactful owning your own home is. It just changes everything,” said Ferris.

A home that changes everything is exactly what Gause says she needs, as she is already making plans for her housewarming party.

" I wanted them to come back because I was gonna have a big ol cookout. That’s my plan. That’s my plan. Yeah like a good cookout,” said Gause.

