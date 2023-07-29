Oak Island Water Rescue saves man from sinking kayak

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue helped a man yesterday after his kayak took too much water while on his way to Beaver Dam Creek.

According to officials, the man had just bought a used kayak and took it out for the first time to fish.

“He was well prepared for this possibility and was wearing a PFD (life jacket) and was able to call for help using his cell phone. Oak Island Water Rescue, Oak Island Fire Department, and Oak Island Police Department all responded to his call, and the US Coast Guard was on standby,” Oak Island Water Rescue wrote on their Facebook page.

A drone was able to locate him quickly and units were able to bring the uninjured man and his kayak back to the boat ramp.

