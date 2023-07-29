Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NCEL 08-1-2023

NCEL 08-1-2023
NCEL 07-28-2023
NCEL 07-28-2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Wilmington police officer charged with ‘intent to kill’ fired
The Wilmington Police Department on Monday shared details on multiple firearm-related incidents.
Wilmington Police Department shares details on 15-year-old charged with shooting and other incidents
Steven Nixon
Man arrested, accused of robbing local Subway at gunpoint
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say

Latest News

People advocating for and against the removal of the book attended the NHCS Aug., 1 Board of...
Residents voice opinions, concerns over potential ‘Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You’ book ban in NHCS
The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Wilmington Police hold National Night Out
Local law enforcement agencies host National Night Out events
Orleans St fire
Leland Fire/Rescue respond to structure fire
The 1,022-space parking deck acquired by the City of Wilmington as part of the Thermo Fisher...
City approves resolution to start using former Thermo Fisher 1,022-space parking deck for special events