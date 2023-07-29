Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man is behind bars.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man is behind bars as deputies continue to search for three other suspects in a deadly shooting.

Gaven Jacobs, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

Investigators were called to a shooting on Wednesday in the area of Freebird Lane in Maxton.

Before arriving, they received a second call from dispatchers that someone had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Kylon Locklear, 21, with gunshot wounds and took him to Scotland Health Care for treatment.

Kylon later died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is also looking for three other suspects in Locklear’s death: Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke, Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland and Kinston Locklear, 21, of Maxton.

Taima Cummings (left) and Cherokee Norton (right)
Taima Cummings (left) and Cherokee Norton (right)(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

All three are facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle. They are also wanted on robbery charges.

A booking photo was not made available for Kinston.

Jacobs is being held with no bond.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cooling off in the water is a great way to beat the heat, but the warmer temperatures are...
New Hanover County Health Director speaks out on vibrio after three reported deaths in N.C.
Darryl Gregory Warren
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him
Oak Island Water Rescue saves kayaker
Oak Island Water Rescue saves man from sinking kayak
Belville Board of Commissioners announces widening of NC 133 near town hall
BCSO: Law enforcement in Gilbert Road area was due to 19-year-old taking gun from family home

Latest News

Darryl Gregory Warren
Wilmington police officer accused of hitting pedestrian, driving while impaired to appear in court on new charges
Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.
Deputies investigating deadly Scotland County shooting
James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away
Mannheim Steamroller
Mannheim Steamroller to return to CFCC’s Wilson Center