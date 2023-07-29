Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: heat builds, locally heavy storms this weekend

By Claire Fry
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this final July weekend! The weekend will have temperatures in the lower and middle 90s and heat index values possibly eclipsing even more stressful benchmarks like 104, 106, etc. The chance for a cooling, drenching, and electric storm will be medium through the weekend, so please stay alert. Isolated to scattered showers and storms continue through the middle of next week as highs dip slightly into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will dip below 100 with lower humidity levels by Tuesday or Wednesday.

New tropical storm formation is now likely near or north of the Caribbean islands next week. As of now, the Carolinas or North America face no definable tropical threats. The season is still young; visit, read, and heed wect.com/hurricane now in case tropical systems start to threaten later.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darryl Gregory Warren
Ex-wife of officer accused of crashing into pedestrian motioned for domestic violence protective order against him
Jodi Owens of Shallotte
Shallotte woman wins $100,000 from lottery ticket during break from yardwork
Brunswick County coast.
Brunswick County Commissioner talks about move to Wilmington’s Metropolitan Statistical Area
BCSO: Law enforcement in Gilbert Road area was due to 19-year-old taking gun from family home
Cooling off in the water is a great way to beat the heat, but the warmer temperatures are...
New Hanover County Health Director speaks out on vibrio after three reported deaths in N.C.

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 28, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: stressful heat indices and locally heavy storms this weekend
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 28, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul. 28, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, July 28, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, July 28, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, July 28, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, July 28, 2023