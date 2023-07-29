First Alert Forecast: heat builds, locally heavy storms this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this final July weekend! The weekend will have temperatures in the lower and middle 90s and heat index values possibly eclipsing even more stressful benchmarks like 104, 106, etc. The chance for a cooling, drenching, and electric storm will be medium through the weekend, so please stay alert. Isolated to scattered showers and storms continue through the middle of next week as highs dip slightly into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values will dip below 100 with lower humidity levels by Tuesday or Wednesday.

New tropical storm formation is now likely near or north of the Caribbean islands next week. As of now, the Carolinas or North America face no definable tropical threats. The season is still young; visit, read, and heed wect.com/hurricane now in case tropical systems start to threaten later.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

