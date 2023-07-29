Capital Nissan partners with Make-a-Wish for local child’s trip

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Capital Nissan of Wilmington partnered with Make-A-Wish and an anonymous donor to grant a child’s wish.

Over the past two months, the Service Department accepted donations from customers to help fund a six-year-old boy and his family to make a trip to Disneyworld.

The Wilmington location is the first to reach the $75,00 threshold for granting a wish as part of a statewide partnership with Capital Automotive.

“Especially sick children, I can’t imagine what they go through, what their families go through. So whatever we can do and our customers are just wonderful to make it happen,” Cheryl Furcini, Service Manager, said.

One particular customer, who wished to remain anonymous, was inspired by the efforts of Furcini and her team and donated $2,502 to help them reach their goal of $7,500.

